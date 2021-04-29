Joseph Fiennes Felt ‘Depressed’ During ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Filming Amid Pandemic

WENN

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor felt ‘guilty’ for being away from his wife and children during Covid-19 pandemic as he returned to work for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4.

Actor Joseph Fiennes was “mildly depressed” after returning to work on “The Handmaid’s Tale” amid the COVID-19 pandemic because he was so isolated from his loved ones.

The “Shakespeare In Love” star, who portrays sadistic Commander Fred Waterford in the hit dystopian drama series, headed to Toronto, Canada in September (20) to resume production on the new season four, and being unable to have his family join him on location or visit really shook him up mentally.

“It was the first time in my life where I felt mildly depressed and hugely emotional at the lack of not being able to physically get to my family and know I wouldn’t see them for two-and-a-half to three months at a time,” he told Variety.

Fiennes, who lives with his wife, model Maria Dolores Dieguez, and their two daughters in Spain, added, “I felt like I was letting them down; there was a sense of guilt of not being there.”

Despite the loneliness he suffered while working, the Brit was grateful producers kept the cast and crew as safe as possible by implementing strict health and safety measures. “I think we had 27,000 or more (COVID) tests since October,” he shared.

The first three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” season four dropped on streaming service Hulu on 27 April (21), a few days earlier than expected.

The series, based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, also stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Bradley Whitford.