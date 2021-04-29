Joseline Hernandez and Wendy Williams Involved in Heated Argument on Live TV

BET

The ‘Joseline’s Cabarent’ star calls out Wendy for treating ‘young black Spanish girls’ who have been on her show differently and demands respect from the host for what she has accomplished for years.

AceShowbiz –

Joseline Hernandez stopped by the new episode of Wendy Williams‘ talk show and things went south during the interview. As soon as the “Puerto Rican Princess” appeared during the virtual interview, Wendy seemed to be offending her guest by saying that Joseline looked different and unrecognizable every time she sees her. The host, however, quickly added that it was in “a good way.”

“Hopefully it’s a good way Wendy, because i must say this to you first,” Joseline, who was there to promote her Zeus network reality show, “Joseline’s Cabaret“, responded. She then demanded respect from Wendy, saying, “I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re going to honor how much work I’ve put out there…I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now.”

“You’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers now,” she went on saying, while Wendy looked confused by the sudden rant. “I should feel wanted by people like you. Not just me, all the other young girls,” Joseline continued, to which Wendy quickly interjected, “You wanted to feel wanted by me? I always say you’re very entertaining.”

However, Joseline insisted, “But we feel like you’ll be trying us. We feel like you don’t be really rooting for us. You know, we feel like, especially with me, every time I come on your show you’ll always want to compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared. I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years.”

When Joseline claimed that she has “the number one show in the country,” Wendy quipped, “No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season which is to be commended.” Still, Joseline corrected, “The number one show in the country, Ms. Wendy!”

Firing back at Joseline, Wendy said, “You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? Because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, you know, as a woman, we’re not gonna even talk about race. Just as a woman, I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make.”





The answer wasn’t what Joseline expected though as she responded, “This is not about men. Woman to woman, we should uphold each other higher, not go against each other or compare women to other women. … I came from the streets, I came from the gutter, give me that respect, Ms. Wendy. We love you, but at the same time, you have to do better. You’re not in abusive relationship anymore. You don’t deal with that man anymore. You should be in a better place and when people come on your show, especially black culture, you should be nicer to us, the ladies, you should respect us, you should give us our flowers while we’re here and you should tell how proud you are of what we’ve done in the streets.”

“Well, I’m not proud of all,” Wendy argued. “And what I’ve been through makes me even harder to young women, like you coud do better. … I don’t apologize for anything, this is what I do.” That only further enraged Joseline who later accused Wendy of treating “young black Spanish girls” differently. Refusing to cooperate, Joseline added, “I’m not going to let you play me anymore, Ms. Wendy.”

Eventually, the interview went on with Wendy asking Joseline about her fiance Ballistic Beats, her kid, her relationship with ex Stevie J and his wife Faith Evans.