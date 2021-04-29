Jigstack Raised $3M in Funds To Create The DAO of DeFi By CoinQuora



Jigstack Raised $3M in Funds To Create The DAO of DeFi



Jigstack completes its private and public sale with $3M raised in funds.

The public sale alone saw a total gain of $300,000.

Jigstack’s vision is to create equal opportunities for all parties involved.

On Thursday, Jigstack completed its private and public funding rounds. The fund has raised a total of 3 million US dollars. The private rounds saw an oversubscription while the public sale reached completion relatively quickly.

This overwhelming interest from the private round shows Jigstack’s capability to transform the decentralized finance (DeFi) world. More so, it included many prominent investors such as Block Films, Moonwhale Ventures, Exnetwork, DHC capital, Blocksync Ventures, Gains, CSP DAO, and X21 Digital.

Meanwhile, the public sale was confirmed to have raised 300,000 US dollars. This hug…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

