JD.com Uses China’s Digital Yuan to Pay Some Employees By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

JD.com Uses China’s Digital Yuan to Pay Some Employees
  • Chinese e-commerce giant JD (NASDAQ:).com used the digital yuan to pay some employees.
  • The Bank of China looks to expand the scope of the use of digital yuan.
  • The PBOC has carried out several trials across major cities in the country.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com used the digital yuan to pay some employees. This is in line with the country’s central bank’s plan to expand the scope of the currency’s use. Notably, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) started work on digital currency/electronic payment (DC/EP) in 2014. People also call it the digital yuan or e-CNY.

However, the digital yuan has not been rolled out nationwide yet, but the PBOC has carried out several trials across major cities in China. In fact, these pilot projects are given in the form of lotteries where the digital yuan is handed out to residents of a town to spend at some retailers. JD.com has participated in these trials.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR