Jason Segel’s Ex Vows to Never Stop Cheering on Him Despite End of 8-Year Relationship

Alongside a throwback sweet selfie of her with the former ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star, Alexis Mixter announces that they had ‘made the decision’ to be friends ‘quite a while ago.’

Jason Segel‘s ex-girlfriend has vowed to “never stop cheering” on him. When announcing her split from the former “How I Met Your Mother” star after eight years of relationship, Alexis Mixter spilled that the two of them decided to part ways “quite a while ago.”

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, April 29, the 30-year-old made public their breakup in a heartfelt note. Alongside a sweet selfie of her with the “Dispatches From Elsewhere” actor, she began her lengthy caption by writing, “This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together. Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better.”

“The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much,” she continued. “It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life.”

Though the two decided to end their long-term relationship, Alexis vowed, “I will never stop cheering you on with every cell of my body.” She further promised Jason, “I will never stop loving you unconditionally.”

Alexis additionally offered the reason why she and the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star decided to go their separate ways “But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming,” she said while admitting that she felt “strange” announcing “a breakup on social media.”

“Some won’t understand why it is necessary and that’s okay. Having a public romantic relationship is not easy,” she went on sharing. “Ending one feels like navigating a road that doesn’t even exist.” She then claimed, “We are private people when it comes to our personal lives and I intend to keep it that way.”

Despite the breakup, Alexis was still grateful for the time she had with Jason. “My feelings while writing this are only ones of love and gratitude. Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more,” she gushed. “Because that is what our friendship feels like.”

“This post is a tribute to love and friendship and those relationships that make life worth living,” she further pointed out. Near the end of her lengthy note, she stated, “Thank you J for being my best friend. The person who shares all my favorite jokes, sees who I really am and all I want to be, loves me unconditionally and makes me always strive to be bigger and better than I was yesterday.”

Alexis and Jason began dating in December 2013. Both the artist and the “Our Friend” actor rarely share their love life on social media.