Is Thermo Fisher Scientific a Good Healthcare Stock to Invest in? By StockNews

The healthcare industry in developed countries is shifting its focus to other therapy areas and restructuring its operations as COVID-19 infection curves flatten with mass vaccination drives. Given this, we think medical equipment manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) should witness a substantial rise in its financials and stock price soon. Read on.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:) is a leading company in the medical instrument and diagnostic equipment industry, with a market capitalization of $184.71 billion. Shares of TMO have gained 46.1% over the past year, and 5.6% over the past month.

The company’s financials have improved significantly in the last quarter. Its revenues have increased 59% year-over-year to $9.91 billion in the first quarter, ended March 31, and its EPS has risen 198% from the same period last year to $5.88.

