IOHK partners with Ethiopian government to revamp education system By Cointelegraph

IOHK partners with Ethiopian government to revamp education system

Matilda Colman
Input Output Hong Kong, or IOHK, is helping the government of Ethiopia leverage blockchain technology to overhaul its education system.

The research and development arm behind is deploying its expertise to provide Ethiopian authorities with a new system for student and teacher identification, digital grade verification and the remote monitoring of school performance. IOHK’s Atala PRISM ID will allow authorities to create a tamper-proof record of educational performance for five million students across 3,500 schools. It will also enable the Ethiopian government to narrow down locations and causes of educational under-achievement.