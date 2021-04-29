Inverse Finance acquires Tonic Finance in possible first-ever DeFi protocol merger By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Inverse Finance acquires Tonic Finance in possible first-ever DeFi protocol merger

In a possible decentralized finance (DeFi) first, Inverse Finance’s governance has approved today a proposal to buyout Tonic Finance in a $1.6 million-dollar deal that will bring Tonic under Inverse’s umbrella.

First floated after “weeks of negotiation” in early April, members of the Inverse Finance DAO began voting yesterday on a proposal to acquire Tonic and hire its solo developer, Tony Snark.