interVal Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Seed Capital Investment

Capital further validates recent company growth and will allow interVal to continue to meet market demand for its intelligent, subscription-based data analysis technology
LONDON, Ontario — interVal, a software company specializing in data automation and business valuation-analysis, today announced the closing of a Seed Capital raise of $1.5 million. The investment party strategically involved individuals across a series of verticals, including leaders from the financial services and technology markets. The capital will support the company’s growth ambitions and ability to enhance the customer tools available within the platform, including further developing a series of proprietary algorithms that will help drive success for small businesses.
“The platform is already very robust, but it is really only the beginning. interVal has big plans for scale across North America where its platform will drive success for many small businesses and increase efficiencies for their professional support networks. We anticipate dramatic growth and wide adoption of interVal’s technology across many use cases and industries and we are excited to be a part of that,” said Scott Coffin, investor and former CEO of Canaccede Financial Group, on behalf of the group leading the seed investment.
The seed capital raise comes as interVal scales to meet strong demand in the financial services, accounting, and franchise sectors for its financial analysis and reporting offerings suited for small businesses, putting the company on track to reach profitability in 2022.
“interVal’s purpose is to create success for business owners and for the advisors supporting them. Both parties are better off when accurate and reliable data is available to support decision making and strategy. With this funding, we can continue to accelerate our development path and expand our footprint into new markets, including the US,” said Trevor Greenway, interVal’s CEO and co-founder. “We are extremely pleased to welcome our new investors and look forward to realizing the benefits of the invested capital immediately.”
To learn more about how interVal is helping accounting firms, financial institutions, and franchisors collect and analyze client accounting data to deliver better insights on business valuation, risk mitigation and management strategy, please visit www.inter-val.ai.
