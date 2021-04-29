interVal Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Seed Capital Investment

Article content

Capital further validates recent company growth and will allow interVal to continue to meet market demand for its intelligent, subscription-based data analysis technology

LONDON, Ontario — interVal, a software company specializing in data automation and business valuation-analysis, today announced the closing of a Seed Capital raise of $1.5 million. The investment party strategically involved individuals across a series of verticals, including leaders from the financial services and technology markets. The capital will support the company’s growth ambitions and ability to enhance the customer tools available within the platform, including further developing a series of proprietary algorithms that will help drive success for small businesses.

“The platform is already very robust, but it is really only the beginning. interVal has big plans for scale across North America where its platform will drive success for many small businesses and increase efficiencies for their professional support networks. We anticipate dramatic growth and wide adoption of interVal’s technology across many use cases and industries and we are excited to be a part of that,” said Scott Coffin, investor and former CEO of Canaccede Financial Group, on behalf of the group leading the seed investment.