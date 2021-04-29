India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.20% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.20%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.20% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 9.64% or 63.85 points to trade at 726.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 6.55% or 687.25 points to end at 11176.55 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 6.17% or 59.95 points to 1031.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.31% or 58.30 points to trade at 2462.90 at the close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) declined 2.26% or 66.15 points to end at 2860.10 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.48% or 38.15 points to 2538.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.60% to 11184.60, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.89% to settle at 5484.75 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.65% to close at 719.55.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.76% to 2531.10 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 3834.25 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.20% to 1358.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 924 to 716 and 75 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1497 fell and 1328 advanced, while 169 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.64% or 63.85 to 726.50. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.55% or 687.25 to 11176.55. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.17% or 59.95 to 1031.35. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 6.60% or 692.95 to 11184.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.21% to 23.3050.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.01% or 0.10 to $1773.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.44% or 0.92 to hit $64.78 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.42% or 0.95 to trade at $67.73 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.56% to 74.073, while EUR/INR fell 0.59% to 89.7735.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.672.