IHOP Employee Begs Adam Sandler to Come Back After Unknowingly Turning Him Away

WENN/Rob Rich

After the video went viral, the ‘Grown Ups’ star’s publicist confirms that the man trying to be seated at the popular breakfast restaurant chain alongside his daughter in the clip was indeed the actor.

AceShowbiz –

An IHOP employee has gone viral for sharing the moment she unknowingly turned Adam Sandler away. On Monday, April 26, waitress Dayanna Rodas made a social media post begging the actor to come back after she realized she had failed to recognized the “Grown Ups” actor when he walked into the popular breakfast restaurant chain.

The restaurant’s staff took to her TikTok account to share a security camera footage capturing her fail moment. It could be seen from the short clip that the “Just Go with It” actor walked in wearing his face mask alongside his daughter. In the overhead caption, the waitress noted that she informed the actor that it would take 30 minutes to get a table, prompting him to politely leave.

“Not realizing it’s Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] he’s not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” explained Dayanna. She used a clown filter to cover her face in the video that has since garnered more than 9 million views and more than 2 million likes. In the caption of the post itself, she wrote, “Pleaseee come back.”

Many praised the “Big Daddy” actor for being laid-back in the comment section of Dayanna’s video. One wrote, “He’s literally one of the most humbled celebrities out there.” Another pointed out how Adam didn’t take any advantage of his fame, “At least he didn’t use his fame to rush anything. He left like a normal person would.” A third one praised Adam for his choice of outfit, “He dresses like he’s always ready to hoop and I respect him for that.”

A publicist for Adam did confirm to HuffPost that the “50 First Dates” actor was indeed the man featured in the viral video. However, the rep did not provide further information about the turning away incident.