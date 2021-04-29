‘Hot-Headed’ Prince Harry ‘Embarrassed’ Over Oprah Winfrey Bombshell Interview

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

While the Duke of Sussex allegedly feels ‘regretful’ for publicly attacking his family in a CBS special, his wife Meghan Markle is said to be ‘elated’ and ‘in her element’.

Weeks after he and wife Meghan Markle had a sit-down tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, it has been reported that Prince Harry is starting to regret his decision to do the interview. According to a royal biographer, the Duke of Sussex is feeling “regretful and embarrassed” for publicly blasting his family.

Duncan Larcombe, the author of “Prince Harry: The Inside Story”, claims to Closer magazine that the 36-year-old prince only slammed the royal family because “he’s a hot-headed guy.” Larcombe adds, “Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out.”

However, he allegedly starts having a second thought after returning to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this month. “But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward,” the longtime royal editor for the U.K. magazine goes on to say.

The royal biographer also shares that the royal “is now facing the consequences. I believe he’ll regret that interview — and maybe his decision to leave the royal family.” Larcombe even says that the soon-to-be father of two was “feeling numb” heading back to L.A., adding, “You could see in his face at the funeral that he was torn.”

Larcombe assumes that “coming home has reminded him of everything he’s sacrificed in recent years — and of the recent damage done.” However, Harry’s complicated feelings are allegedly totally different from Meghan’s as the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “elated” and “in her element” living in California.

The royal biographer notes that “her dream was always LA. So these two feelings — Meghan excited for their future and Harry nostalgic for his old life — are bound to cause tension for them,” Larcombe says.

Larcombe additionally seems skeptical about Harry and Meghan’s marriage. “I can’t see how Harry can live this new life and keep things harmonious with his family. I just don’t think that Harry will be able to live harmoniously as a part of these two worlds — the royals and the L.A. showbiz world,” so he argues.

Concluding the report, Larcombe notes that things will not be easy for Prince Harry, warning, “He’s in for a very difficult ride. There could be tough times ahead.”