Heathrow Airport plunges to $459 million loss in first quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
LONDON (Reuters) – Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, said on Thursday losses widened in its first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hammer travel.
For the three months to March 31, Heathrow’s adjusted pre-tax loss was 329 million pounds ($459 million) versus 41 million pounds in the same period last year as only 1.7 million passengers travelled through the airport – down 91% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
