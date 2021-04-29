He Just Wants the Status

Instagram

Sydney Chase, who previously revealed that the basketball star allegedly hooked up with her, also reads his supposed text messages to her during her friend’s Instagram Live.

Sydney Chase continues to expose Tristan Thompson over their alleged sexual relationship. After doubling down on her claims about their hook-up, the Instagram model has now claimed that Khloe Kardashian is not his type, but she is.

During her friend’s Instagram Live, Sydney sifted through Tristan’s alleged text messages to her. In one of them, she claimed that the NBA star told her that she resembles his ex Jordan Craig, who happens to be the mother of his first child Prince, and he likes her because of it.

“Apparently Khloe is not his type but I’m his type and [inaudible,]” Sydney said in the video. She went on alleging, “He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type.”

The 23-year-old continued in the video, “His baby mama. But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ ”

Reading other text messages she allegedly received from Tristan, Sydney said, “Tristan Thompson just said, ‘Send me a picture of your [inaudible]. Tristan literally said, ‘Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I’m curious. You got me excited to come back.’ ”

When she realized that she was being filmed, Sydney nonchalantly said, “Oh yeah this is on Live. I’m about to f**k myself in the a**. Oh well, it’s fine.” She continued, “Might as well, at this point, it’s life. I ain’t sign nothing, you did what you did that’s on you. Tristan banged me. I did not bang him.”

Towards the end of the video, she appeared to suggest that Khloe was aware of Tristan’s relationship with her. “There’s no way she doesn’t know,” she said, without naming names.

Sydney first talked about her alleged relationship with Tristan during an appearance on Adam22’s “No Jumper” podcast. At the time, she revealed that the Boston Celtics star was uncircumcised and had “a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.”

She added that Tristan allegedly told her he was single. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” so she claimed. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off.”

A few days later, she posted a TikTok video in which she expressed her regret for sharing Tristan’s personal information. “I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that,” she acknowledged.

Sydney then doubled down on her claims about her sexual relationship with the 30-year-old athlete. “However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true,” she insisted. “We did have past relations, I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things. In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking.”

Clarifying that she first met Tristan “in November 11,” Sydney also revealed that he contacted her after he found out about her interview. “And then the last time we had contact – besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview – was the day after his daughter’s birthday party when he just got back home from Boston,” so she divulged.