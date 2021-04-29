Harvard Development Gets Money From Diversifying Ontario Pension

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Ontario’s public fund manager is investing in a new research campus at Harvard University, part of a wider effort to diversify its real estate holdings and gain more exposure to the U.S. market.

Investment Management Corp. of Ontario is putting $100 million directly into the mixed-use project, which will have conference, lab, hotel and residential space. It’s also committing $325 million to the Breakthrough Life Science Property Fund, which is making its own investment in the proposed 14-acre site.

IMCO Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark said the fund, which manages C$73.3 billion ($59.6 billion), was attracted by the growth and relative stability of medicine-focused real estate.

“There’s a number of factors driving growth in demand for lab space — obviously broad phenomena like life expectancy and the amount of funding that’s going into biotech, and also a shift from companies owning all of their lab space to leasing it,” Clark said in an interview. “This segment has been growing quicker, and tenants have tended to turn over less. That’s the kind of thing that generates very healthy long-term returns.”

IMCO has agreed to co-invest a total of $250 million in specific investments and projects alongside the Breakthrough fund, which was created by Breakthrough Properties LLC, a life-science real estate investment company jointly formed by Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital. The $100 million for the Harvard campus is part of that.