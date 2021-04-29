Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Back at Her Signature ’90s Style as a Couple With Brad Pitt

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza

Sharing her thoughts on the most iconic outfit she wore while in a romantic relationship with the ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ actor, the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress acknowledges, ‘We were a very ’90s couple.’

Having been a style trendsetter for years, Gwyneth Paltrow set aside time to reminisce her most iconic outfits. Making an appearance on Vogue’s YouTube segment titled “Life in Looks”, the “Avengers: Endgame” actress weighed in on the signature ’90s style she had during her romance with Brad Pitt.

In the nearly-12-minute video, the 48-year-old actress broke down 13 of her most iconic looks for the fashion and lifestyle magazine. Among the first pictures was a 1996 photo of her with “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” actor. In it, she was pictured holding hands with her former fiance while wearing her famous leather jacket.

“I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt, he was making a movie,” the Goop founder tried to recall. In the image, she paired her black leather jacket with black-and-white top and blue jeans. Her ex, in the meantime, donned brown sweater with white T-shirt underneath and a pair of black denim.

“He was so nice and we were a very ’90s couple,” the Oscar winner continued as she took a trip down memory lane to describe her style in the photo. “I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket is one of my favorite pieces. I’ve always dressed with jeans and a white T-shirt.”

“I’ve always been a very intuitive dresser,” the wife of Brad Falchuk went on to share. “I’ve always dressed like this, with jeans and a white T-shirt, basically. And so, obviously the shape of those jeans and T-shirts have changed over time, but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits.”

In the video, Gwyneth also talked about the Ralph Lauren bubblegum pink gown she wore to the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. “So this is the Ralph Lauren bubblegum pink taffeta ball gown that I wore when I was nominated for an Oscar in 1999,” she said before learning that her dress has its own dedicated Wikipedia page.





The “Iron Man” said that she first saw that dress in a Ralph Lauren look book and decided to call the designer, asking if she could borrow it for the event. “They made me this beautiful dress and I love it and I kept it and I have it,” she gushed.

Gwyneth went on to recall a touching moment when her late father Bruce Paltrow surprised her with Harry Winston jewels. “I had borrowed this Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars and after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them. Now, I’m gonna cry. So, that was very sweet,” she recalled.