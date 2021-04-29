Gold turns negative as dollar strengthens; focus on U.S. GDP data

Article content

Gold prices reversed course to trade

lower on Thursday as the dollar firmed, with investors awaiting

U.S. GDP data for more cues after the Federal Reserve

acknowledged a brighter economic outlook though it stood pat on

its dovish policy stance.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,780.10 per ounce by

0803 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,780.50 per

ounce.

“The fact that the Fed was optimistic about the economic

recovery means that gold will find it difficult to break higher

immediately. In the United States, the economic momentum has

also meant that yields have an upward bias, which will keep gold

capped,” said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for

South Asia at Metals Focus.

Gold prices closed higher on Wednesday after the Fed decided

to keep interest rates low and said it was too early to consider

rolling back its emergency support.

U.S. President Joe Biden also unveiled a sweeping $1.8

trillion package plan for families and education in his first

speech to Congress.

“The gold market lacks confidence. Having reached $1,790

overnight and once again failed to challenge $1,800, the

conviction among traders remains low,” said Saxo Bank analyst

Ole Hansen.

“The market keeps a close eye on correlation to other