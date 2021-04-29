Gold stumbles as U.S. yields rise; palladium notches fresh record

Article content

Gold fell more than 1% on Thursday as

U.S. Treasury yields gained on upbeat U.S. economic data, while

a supply deficit lifted palladium to a fresh record peak,

setting its sights on the $3,000 mark.

Spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,768.26 per ounce by

1:41 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since

April 15 at $1,755.81. U.S. gold futures settled down

0.3% at $1,768.3.

“Rising bond yields and upbeat risk appetite is denting the

safe-haven metal,” said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

“We are still in a near-term price uptrend on the daily

charts. However that price uptrend now is in some jeopardy …

If prices can’t push above $1,800, let’s say in the next week or

so, then prices will probably grind back sideways to lower.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to more than

a two-week high during the session on U.S. President Joe Biden’s

proposal of trillions of dollars in new spending and data

showing U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost for holding

non-yielding bullion.

Auto-catalyst metal palladium scaled a peak of

$2,981.99 per ounce, and was last up 0.6% at $2,944.79.

“Main driver continues to be a lot of scarcity in the system