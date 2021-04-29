Gold retreats as U.S. yields rise; eyes on U.S. GDP data

Article content

Gold fell on Thursday, giving up early

gains as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar firmed, while

investors awaited U.S. economic data after the Federal Reserve

said it was too early to consider rolling back its support

measures.

Spot gold edged 0.3% lower to $1,777 per ounce by

0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,776.50 per

ounce.

“Whenever the U.S. yields have pushed up, gold has gone

lower and we’re seeing the effects of that today,” said CMC

Markets UK’s chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

“Gold’s (next) move will be dictated by the U.S data.

Today’s Q1 GDP report is important. But it’s the jobless claims

numbers that I’m interested in. If they come below 600,000 for a

third week in a row, that will then shift the market consensus

to nonfarm payrolls next week.”

U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the first

quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and

businesses.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced 1.8 basis points

to 1.6486. While, the dollar index rose 0.1%, coming off

9-week lows.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that

“it is not time yet” to begin discussing any change in policy

after the U.S. central bank left interest rates and its