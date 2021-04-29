Gold retreats as U.S. yields rise; eyes on U.S. GDP data

Article content
Gold fell on Thursday, giving up early
gains as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar firmed, while
investors awaited U.S. economic data after the Federal Reserve
said it was too early to consider rolling back its support
measures.
Spot gold edged 0.3% lower to $1,777 per ounce by
0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,776.50 per
ounce.
“Whenever the U.S. yields have pushed up, gold has gone
lower and we’re seeing the effects of that today,” said CMC
Markets UK’s chief market analyst Michael Hewson.
“Gold’s (next) move will be dictated by the U.S data.
Today’s Q1 GDP report is important. But it’s the jobless claims
numbers that I’m interested in. If they come below 600,000 for a
third week in a row, that will then shift the market consensus
to nonfarm payrolls next week.”
U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the first
quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and
businesses.
U.S. Treasury yields advanced 1.8 basis points
to 1.6486. While, the dollar index rose 0.1%, coming off
9-week lows.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that
“it is not time yet” to begin discussing any change in policy
after the U.S. central bank left interest rates and its
bond-buying program unchanged.
U.S. President Joe Biden also unveiled a sweeping $1.8
trillion package plan for families and education in his first
speech to Congress.
“The gold market lacks confidence. Having reached $1,790
overnight and once again failed to challenge $1,800, the
conviction among traders remain low,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole
Hansen.
Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 0.7% to
$2,948.53 per ounce, having scaled an all-time peak of $2,962.50
on Tuesday.
Platinum was steady at $1,218 and silver
gained 0.6% to $26.32 per ounce.
