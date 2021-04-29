Gold edges lower as firmer U.S. yields pinch appeal

Matilda Colman
Gold prices edged down on Friday as

higher U.S. Treasury yields dampened the metal’s appeal, while

palladium eased off a record high scaled a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,767.12 per ounce by

0113 GMT, U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,768.30 per

ounce.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,947.77 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,981.99 on Thursday. The metal was

still on track to post its third straight weekly gain.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to

a more than two-week high in the previous session, increasing

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter as

the government gave money to mostly lower-income households,

fueling consumer spending and setting the course for what is

expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly

four decades.

* U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8

trillion plan for families and education in a speech to a joint

session of Congress.

* Japan’s industrial output posted a surprise increase in

March, as a jump in car production helped keep an economic

recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump on track.

* China’s 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will

revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes

to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold

Council (WGC) official said on Thursday.

* Meanwhile, more than 149.67 million people have been

reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

3,290,675​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Silver fell 0.6% to $25.94 per ounce. Platinum

was up 0.5% at $1,203.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q1

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY April

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q1

0900 EU GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ Q1

0900 EU Unemployment Rate March

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM March

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final April

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

