Gold edges lower as firmer U.S. yields pinch appeal

Gold prices edged down on Friday as

higher U.S. Treasury yields dampened the metal’s appeal, while

palladium eased off a record high scaled a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,767.12 per ounce by

0113 GMT, U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,768.30 per

ounce.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,947.77 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,981.99 on Thursday. The metal was

still on track to post its third straight weekly gain.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to

a more than two-week high in the previous session, increasing

the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter as

the government gave money to mostly lower-income households,

fueling consumer spending and setting the course for what is

expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly

four decades.

* U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8

trillion plan for families and education in a speech to a joint

session of Congress.

* Japan’s industrial output posted a surprise increase in

March, as a jump in car production helped keep an economic

recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump on track.

* China’s 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will