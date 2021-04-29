Global shares gain lift from Fed, Biden’s stimulus

Article content

LONDON/HONG KONG — Global shares extended gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was 0.2% higher, on course for its best month since November.

The pan-European STOXX 600 opened 0.4% firmer, while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.6%.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced 1.8 basis points to 1.6486, still short of Wednesday’s two-week high, while euro zone government bond yields remained below two-month highs.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that “it is not time yet” to begin discussing any change in policy after the U.S. central bank left interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged, despite taking a more optimistic view of the country’s economic recovery.

The Fed’s stance, strong U.S. corporate earnings and the notion that Biden is going big on infrastructure were all supportive for markets, said François Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

“The Fed confirmed the roadmap for any change in policy, which is a reassuring factor,” he said. “It looks like tapering won’t materialize until 2022 and that has induced weakness for the dollar, is supportive of market liquidity and means less pressure on emerging markets.”