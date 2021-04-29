Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.90% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.90%, while the index declined 0.65%, and the index declined 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.66% or 0.300 points to trade at 11.580 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 1.04% or 1.470 points to end at 142.800 and Adidas AG (DE:) was up 0.54% or 1.41 points to 260.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:), which fell 6.48% or 16.67 points to trade at 240.78 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 4.55% or 5.38 points to end at 112.96 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 3.68% or 1.210 points to 31.700.

The top performers on the MDAX were Fraport AG (DE:) which rose 3.49% to 55.520, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.12% to settle at 5.444 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.50% to close at 60.900.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 9.12% to 17.032 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 4.38% to settle at 49.51 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.62% to 24.480 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.66% to 79.700, Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.50% to settle at 60.900 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which gained 1.12% to close at 2.445.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 9.12% to 17.032 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 3.62% to settle at 24.480 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 3.29% to 47.640 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 403 to 276 and 69 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.66% or 0.300 to 11.580. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.66% or 1.300 to 79.700.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.76% to 19.71.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.37% or 6.65 to $1767.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.80% or 0.51 to hit $64.37 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.05% or 0.70 to trade at $67.48 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.2112, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 90.685.

