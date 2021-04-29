German yields hit one-year high as inflation exceeds ECB target

Article content

LONDON — German Bund yields hit their highest level since March 2020 on Thursday as inflation in Europe’s biggest economy exceeded the European Central Bank target for a second month in a row, strengthening the case for a pullback in central bank stimulus.

Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.1% in April, exceeding market expectations and advancing further above the ECB’s target of “close to but below 2%.”

With the global economy on the mend, investors are on the lookout for any signs that central banks worldwide may start scaling back the extraordinary stimulus that has been flowing into the economy since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

“While there may be temporary factors influencing inflation over the next few months, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind we are in the beginning of the growth cycle,” said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. “It’s absolutely logical for yields to keep rising.”

German 10-year bond yields rose 3.2 basis points to -0.20%, the highest it has been since March 2020.

Other euro zone government bond yields were also up 3-5 basis points.

A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations was up to 1.5417% on Thursday, up from 1.519% the day before.