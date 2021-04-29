Genesis spot volume up 287% in Q1, corporate treasury service takes off By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Genesis spot volume up 287% in Q1, corporate treasury service takes off

Leading full-service cryptocurrency prime broker Genesis Global Trading has seen spot trading treble in the first quarter.

Corporate interest accounted for the biggest slice of trading, with Genesis attributing part of its success to its treasury product “Genesis Treasury”.