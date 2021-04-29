Gemini Exchange to List Injective Protocol Soon By CoinQuora

Gemini Exchange to List Injective Protocol Soon
- Gemini exchange will soon list Injective Protocol’s native crypto asset.
- Once this happens, users can trade INJ with USD, GBP, EUR, and more.
Injective Protocol has announced that it will go live with its native currency INJ on the Gemini exchange in the upcoming days. This represents the first time that the Injective protocol is going live on Gemini.
We are thrilled to announce that @InjectiveLabs (INJ) will be listed on @Gemini, which currently stands as one of the largest and most reputable exchanges.
All users will be now be able to trade INJ with USD.https://t.co/OVjhxUaNh8
— Injective Protocol (@InjectiveLabs)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
