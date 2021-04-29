Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Refuse to Raise Their Kids to Conform

Instagram/Ayanna McKnight

The ‘Bring It On’ actress and her husband are determined to let their children stay true to themselves and never to ‘shape shift for anyone else’s approval or acceptance.’

AceShowbiz –

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade want to push their kids to be “their authentic selves.”

The couple feels it is important to allow their daughter, Kaavia, two, and Dwyane’s kids Xavier, seven, Zaya, 13, and Zaire, 19 – who he has from previous relationships – to be themselves 100 per cent.

He said, “My focus when it comes to any of my kids is to let them know who they are, so that when other people’s opinions about them are formed, it’s not hitting them.”

“If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don’t have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone. Why wouldn’t we push our kids to be their authentic selves?”

And Gabrielle wants their children to know they are “worthy” just because they exist, rather than for any special reason or talent, as she admits she was “raised to conform.”

Speaking to People magazine, she added, “I was raised to assimilate. I was raised to conform. But we are raising our kids to know they are worthy because they exist. We don’t want them to ever shape shift for anyone else’s approval or acceptance. We want them to be free to be who they are.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together via surrogacy.

The “Bring It On” actress said she would “truly open up” about her surrogacy journey in her new memoir “You Got Anything Stronger?” which is due to come out in September this year.