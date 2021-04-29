FTSE 100 outshines European peers on boost from Unilever, banks

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 closed flat on Thursday after hitting a one-week high hours earlier as a wave of positive corporate earnings from companies including Standard Chartered and Unilever helped the blue-chip index outperform its European peers.

The index retreated after rising as much as 0.8% to 7,019.71 points during the session, with Standard Chartered gaining about 5.6% after posting a stronger than expected first-quarter profit.

Lender NatWest returned to profit in the first quarter of 2021, joining rivals in releasing some of the cash it had set aside to cover expected bad loans. Its shares, however, fell 3.4%.

“These similar patterns in two of the UK’s biggest banks show that they appear to support the argument that UK consumers have been holding back,” said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

“As (coronavirus) restrictions continue to get eased, we could well see a wave of spending in the summer months, barring any setbacks in the vaccination program, or new variants.”

The banks index added about 1.5% as the Bank of England launched a post-Brexit landmark rethink of regulation that would simplify rules for smaller banks.

The FTSE 100 was further supported by Unilever, which gained 3.3% after announced a 3 billion euro ($3.6 billion) share buyback and said it was confident of hitting sales targets this year.