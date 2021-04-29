France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.07% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.07%, while the index fell 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 1.66% or 0.53 points to trade at 32.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Danone SA (PA:) added 1.55% or 0.90 points to end at 59.13 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) was up 1.34% or 2.30 points to 173.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Renault SA (PA:), which fell 4.19% or 1.47 points to trade at 33.63 at the close. Stellantis NV (PA:) declined 3.97% or 0.57 points to end at 13.84 and Alstom SA (PA:) was down 3.41% or 1.62 points to 45.95.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 8.02% to 12.800, Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which was up 3.70% to settle at 8.41 and Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which gained 2.78% to close at 20.30.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 5.75% to 11.32 in late trade, Lagardere SCA (PA:) which lost 4.98% to settle at 22.50 and Faurecia (PA:) which was down 4.68% to 46.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 306 to 287 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.70% or 0.30 to 8.41. Shares in Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.78% or 0.55 to 20.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.41% or 7.35 to $1766.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.30% or 0.83 to hit $64.69 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.36% or 0.91 to trade at $67.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.2112, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8680.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 90.685.

