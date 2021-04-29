Five proposed crypto class actions over unregistered securities dismissed in NY By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Five proposed crypto class actions over unregistered securities dismissed in NY

Five proposed class-action lawsuits against crypto firms have been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice in New York federal courts — without costs or attorney fees to any party.

Quantstamp, Status Research, Civic Technologies, HDR Global Trading, and Kaydex are off the hook, however related cases are ongoing.