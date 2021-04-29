Fed, U.S. stimulus hopes lift currencies, equities to 2-month high

Article content

A dovish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve and more stimulus from Washington saw emerging markets’ stocks and currency indexes scale two-month peaks on Thursday while Turkey’s central bank flagged inflation pressures and pledged a tight policy.

MSCI’s indexes of emerging currencies and stocks jumped 0.4%, extending a recent multi-day run of gains.

The Federal Reserve said it wants to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future, helping global risk assets in addition to optimism from a $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

The Turkish lira firmed 0.4% against the dollar after Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said in his first quarterly inflation report that tight policy will be maintained on high inflation expectations as the economy suffers from a jump in coronavirus infections and a weak currency.

However, the lira has dropped some 9% so far this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies.

South Africa’s rand strengthened 0.3% to its highest since January 2020, extending a stellar run that has seen it become the best performing emerging market currency over the past 12 months.

“The currency has been well-supported by a host of factors, including current account surplus, positive real yields and contained inflation as well as relatively low positioning among real money investors,” said JPMorgan’s Saad Siddiqui, raising its exposure on the currency to “overweight” from “market weight.”