Famous Dex Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Luxury Watch

Instagram

An unidentified man suing the ‘Rich Forever’ rapper claims he gave the latter an expensive timepiece to be promoted on social media but he never did it.

AceShowbiz –

Famous Dex is facing is facing another trouble with the law. The “Rich Forever” spitter, who has been involved in several legal troubles, is said to have been slapped with a lawsuit after allegedly stealing a luxury watch.

The 27-year-old, as reported by TMZ, was sued by an unidentified man who claimed to have given the former an expensive timepiece to be promoted on social media. The MC was unveiled to have agreed on the advertising deal after they met in person. However, once he got the jewelry, he allegedly couldn’t be reached.

In the court document, it was stated that Dex contacted the watch owner and told him that the watch was stolen by four men in a robbery. The plaintiff, however, did not believe the story and he is convinced that Dex still has it and tried to sell it to a jeweler via Instagram.

Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., reported the alleged robbery in March. According to the outlet, he first told the cops that he was followed by a few men after borrowing a $50,000 watch for a video shoot. Once he stopped his car, they threatened him with guns. He said that the robbers took off with the watch and thousands of dollars in cash.

The watch owner claimed he was there while Dex reported the incident to the police but ended up being detained and handcuffed momentarily. Although he was not charged, he is taking Dex to court and seeking $90,000 in damages.

The lawsuit came after Dex, who is signed to Rich the Kid‘s Rich Forever Music label, was taken into police custody in mid-March after they found a gun in his car. He is now facing up to 18 years in jail following charges that include gun possession and domestic violence stemming from two different incidents that took place in October and November 2020.