Falco Files Updated Feasibility Study for Its Horne 5 Project

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC: TSX-V) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the filing of the updated feasibility study report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the “Report”) for the Corporation’s Horne 5 Gold Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada. The highlights of the Report were previously announced in a news release dated March 24, 2021 and its effective date is March 18, 2021. The Report is available under Falco’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning 18.2% interest.

For further information, please contact:

