FAA auditing Boeing minor design change porcedure after 737 MAX issue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it is auditing Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s process for making minor design changes across its product line after a 737 MAX manufacturing issue grounded dozens of planes.
The FAA said it is also investigating the origin of the electrical manufacturing issue disclosed on April 7 that led to the grounding of 109 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said the audit’s goal is to identify “areas where the company can improve its processes.”
