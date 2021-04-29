FAA auditing Boeing minor design change porcedure after 737 MAX issue By Reuters

The FAA said it is also investigating the origin of the electrical manufacturing issue disclosed on April 7 that led to the grounding of 109 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said the audit’s goal is to identify “areas where the company can improve its processes.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it is auditing Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s process for making minor design changes across its product line after a 737 MAX manufacturing issue grounded dozens of planes.

