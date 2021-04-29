F1 expects Mexico, U.S. to go ahead despite Canada cancellation By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Mexican Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Formula One expects the Mexican and U.S. Grands Prix to go ahead this year despite the cancellation of Canada’s race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The June 13 race in Montreal has been called off for the second year in a row due to quarantine requirements for visitors.

Turkey has taken Canada’s place on the same date.

“Following the specific news regarding Canada, Formula One wants to be very clear that there is no change to the races in Mexico and the U.S. later this season and expect them to go ahead,” Mexican Grand Prix organisers quoted F1 as saying in a statement on Thursday.

“We have been working closely with the promoters and they are ready to put on a great show and we look forward to being there later this season.”

All races in the Americas were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Mexico City’s race is scheduled for Oct. 31 this year, a week after the U.S. round in Austin, Texas.

Mexico has suffered more than 215,000 fatalities from the new coronavirus but separate government data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

U.S.-owned Formula One sees the United States as a key growth market, with a second race in Miami planned for 2022.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR