Euronext seals Borsa Italiana takeover with capital hike

Article content

PARIS/MILAN — Stock market group Euronext announced on Thursday a 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) share sale to existing investors as it completed its takeover of the Borsa Italiana exchange to bulk up its pan-European equities operations.

Euronext, which runs bourses in Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin among others, has brought in major Italian shareholders such as Intesa Sanpaolo as part of the acquisition.

It said on Thursday it would also shift its key data center from just outside London to Bergamo in Italy by the second quarter of 2022, bolstering its Italian presence in the wake of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Italian voices will be heard at every single level,” Euronext Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah told reporters, seeking to reassure politicians in Italy, some of whom have worried about a foreign takeover of the country’s top exchange.

Euronext last year beat off competition from rivals SIX and Deutsche Boerse to buy Borsa Italiana for just over $5 billion from the London Stock Exchange.

Rating agency S&P said it was downgrading Euronext’s credit rating to BBB, citing heightened financial risks following the deal as debt levels relative to its profits rise – possibly weighing on the firm if it were to eye further purchases.