EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab – sources

PARIS/BRUSSELS — The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said.

The plan, which is at a very preliminary stage, may include a pan-European scheme known as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), which allows EU governments to pump in funding under easier state aid rules, and companies to work together on the entire project, the sources said.

It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU’s market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton.

The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday. He will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of TSMC Europe.

Diplomats and Taiwanese officials say TSMC is not interested in building a plant in the EU.

However, several EU officials winced at the idea of foreign-funded megafab.

“Politicians like shiny things and sometimes tend to sacrifice long-term industrial policies for short-term announcements,” a senior French official said.