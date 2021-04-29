Ether will always come second to Bitcoin, says Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary By Cointelegraph

Ether will always come second to Bitcoin, says Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary
Amid the price of Ether reaching an all-time high this week, businessman Kevin O’Leary still believes will stay on top of the token.
Speaking to CNBC yesterday, the Shark Tank star said Ether (ETH) was “always going to be number two” to Bitcoin (BTC) despite the token reaching an all-time high price of more than $2,600 at the time of the interview, and more than $2,700 at the time of publication. The price of Bitcoin, on the other hand, has been volatile in April, rising to a new all-time high of more than $64,000 while later falling under $50,000.
