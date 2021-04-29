Eminem Recalls Searching Long and Hard for Rare Nas Cassette

WENN

The Slim Shady talks about his hobby of collecting rare items, recalling how happy he was to finally get his hands on a sealed cassette of Nas’ album ‘Illmatic’.

AceShowbiz –

Eminem once spent $600 (£430) on a cassette copy of Nas‘ studio debut album “Illmatic“.

A lifelong collector, the “Without Me” hitmaker loves chasing down hard-to-find items and when he decided he needed an unopened copy of the 1994 classic, he went all out to get his hands on one.

“Man, I couldn’t find that s**t nowhere (sic),” Eminem told Paul Rosenberg and DJ Whoo Kid during a Clubhouse room chat as part of a “Shady Con” online event.

“I finally found one and it cost like 500 to 600 dollars for a sealed copy,” Eminem added, “because who the f**k had a copy of Illmatic and didn’t open it? Nobody.”

“I think it’s backstock from what record stores had in the back storage – the tapes that never sold, so they just kept them and sold them online. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The rapper launched his digital festival, Shady Con, last week (ends23Apr21), giving fans the chance to own a variety of Eminem-approved non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles, as well as some original instrumental beats.

The rapper previously said, “I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult…”

“I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ ”