Elliot Page Tells Oprah Happiest Moment Since Transition

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Elliot said at the time. “I love that I am trans,” they went on. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Recalling the time before they came out as gay in 2014, Elliot said there was “no way” they could go back to being “closeted.” “Up until then I had pretty much never even touched someone outside who I was in love with,” they told Oprah. “Any kind of sensation of feeling that again… There was just no way I could do it.” “It felt important and selfish for myself, and my own wellbeing, and my mental health,” they went on. “And also, with this platform I have — the privilege that I have — and knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I have faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing… It absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that.”