Elliot Page Claims He No Longer Panicked Seeing Himself in the Mirror After Breast Removal Surgery

During a sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ star explains why it is important for him to speak out about the pain and the struggles he faced in his life.

Actor Elliot Page no longer feels “panicked” looking at himself in the mirror after undergoing breast removal surgery. The “Juno” star, born Ellen Page, announced he was non-binary and transgender in December 2020, as he shared his preferred pronouns of “he” and “they”.

Page went on to reveal he had taken another big step towards embracing his new lifestyle by having surgery to flatten his chest, an operation he was already recovering from when he went public with his new gender identity, and the physical transformation has really helped his anxiety.

He said, “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked… It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the – probably the first time. Tears of joy [sic].”

Page felt it was important to speak out about his experiences to help others going through similar gender identity struggles.

Speaking in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation“, he added to host Oprah Winfrey, “In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

“It felt important and selfish for myself and my own well being and my mental health and also with this platform, I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that.”