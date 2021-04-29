DOT over the counter? Osprey Funds set to launch Polkadot investment trust By Cointelegraph

DOT over the counter? Osprey Funds set to launch Polkadot investment trust
In a market once dominated by a handful of BTC vehicles, there are now a growing number of products offering investors access to gains from popular altcoins like Polkadot.
Yesterday, Osprey Funds announced the launch of the Osprey Polkadot Trust. The fund, which will be available to accredited investors with a $25,000 minimum, is set to be listed on the OTCQX market “as soon as possible,” per a press release from the company. Coinbase will serve as the fund’s custodian.
