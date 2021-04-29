Dollar set for 4th weekly drop on dovish Fed; loonie at 3-year high

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar skidded toward a

fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers

on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of

ultra-low interest rates for longer.

The dollar index was on course to end the week 0.2%

lower, bringing its losses for April to 2.8%. A four-week losing

streak would be the longest since the six-week slide to the end

of July, and the monthly loss would also be the biggest since

July’s 4% slump.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a

more-than-three-year high of C$1.2273 per greenback on Friday,

on track for a 1.7% weekly gain that would be its biggest since

the start of November.

At the conclusion of the Fed’s latest policy meeting on

Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy’s

growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of

“substantial further progress” toward recovery to warrant a

change to policy.

That growth accelerated in the first quarter, buoyed by

government stimulus checks, setting the course for what is

expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly

four decades.

Signs that a strengthening economy, particularly in the

labor market, might force the Fed into an earlier tapering of

its asset-purchase programmed had pushed the dollar index, or