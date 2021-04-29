Home Business Dollar set for 4th weekly drop on dovish Fed; loonie at 3-year...

Dollar set for 4th weekly drop on dovish Fed; loonie at 3-year high

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar skidded toward a

fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers

on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of

ultra-low interest rates for longer.

The dollar index was on course to end the week 0.2%

lower, bringing its losses for April to 2.8%. A four-week losing

streak would be the longest since the six-week slide to the end

of July, and the monthly loss would also be the biggest since

July’s 4% slump.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a

more-than-three-year high of C$1.2273 per greenback on Friday,

on track for a 1.7% weekly gain that would be its biggest since

the start of November.

At the conclusion of the Fed’s latest policy meeting on

Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy’s

growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of

“substantial further progress” toward recovery to warrant a

change to policy.

That growth accelerated in the first quarter, buoyed by

government stimulus checks, setting the course for what is

expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly

four decades.

Signs that a strengthening economy, particularly in the

labor market, might force the Fed into an earlier tapering of

its asset-purchase programmed had pushed the dollar index, or

DXY, to a five-month high at the end of March.

“DXY may attempt a rebound in coming days as expectations

turn to a potentially blockbuster April payrolls next week, but

gains will prove short-lived with Fed officials to underscore

Powell’s resolutely dovish stance,” Westpac strategists wrote in

a client note.

The gauge is likely to drop below 90 in the near term, from

90.6 currently, but the “DXY’s depreciation trend is likely more

of an ongoing grind than a wholesale sharp setback,” they said.

The Fed’s dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of

Canada, which has already begun to taper its asset purchases.

Canada’s commodity-linked loonie got additional support from a

surge in oil prices to a six-week peak.

Higher commodity prices also supported the Australian dollar

, which gained 0.2% to $0.77795, climbing back toward

the six-week high of $0.78180 touched Thursday.

The euro has largely flat at $1.2122, near the

two-month high of $1.2150 set the previous session. The shared

currency is up 0.2% for the week and 3.3% for the month.

The yen saw opposite fortunes, hurt by a recovery

in U.S. Treasury yields and a rally to record highs for global

stocks that sapped demand for the safest assets.

Japan’s currency changed hands at 108.86 per dollar, near

the two-week low of 109.22 from Thursday, setting it up for a

loss of about 1% for the week.

In cryptocurrencies, ether hovered just below a

record high of $2,800.89 set on Thursday, after being lifted

this week on media reports about the European Investment Bank’s

plans to launch a “digital bond” sale on the ethereum blockchain

network.

Bigger rival bitcoin traded at $53,511.89,

vacillating around that level this week after dipping as low as

$47,004.20 on Sunday following a sharp retreat from the record

high of $64,895.22 marked in the middle of the month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 119 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2123 $1.2122 +0.01% -0.78% +1.2127 +1.2117

Dollar/Yen 108.8470 108.9100 -0.05% +5.39% +109.0450 +108.8600

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9084 0.9089 -0.05% +2.68% +0.9092 +0.9085

Sterling/Dollar 1.3954 1.3946 +0.09% +2.17% +1.3957 +1.3941

Dollar/Canadian 1.2273 1.2278 -0.01% -3.59% +1.2283 +1.2272

Aussie/Dollar 0.7776 0.7766 +0.14% +1.09% +0.7783 +0.7767

NZ 0.7247 0.7243 +0.06% +0.92% +0.7250 +0.7241

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

