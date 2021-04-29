Dollar nurses post-Fed losses as reflation trade gets green light

Article content

LONDON — The dollar traded just off nine-week lows on Thursday as a doggedly dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from the White House gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

President Joe Biden’s push for another $1.8 trillion in spending also risked expanding the U.S. budget and trade deficits, a perennial Achilles heel for the dollar.

The euro made the most of the opportunity to hit its highest since late February at $1.2150, before steadying at $1.2121.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did the dollar no favors by quashing speculation about an early tapering of asset buying, saying employment was still far short of target.

“With front-end U.S. real rates already deeply negative and set to fall further as U.S. CPI rises sharply this quarter, this is likely to be a dollar negative, particularly when other parts of the world (namely Europe) are set to see an economic rebound in coming months,” said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING.

Even the outperformance of the U.S. economy had a sting in the tail for the dollar as it sucked in imports and drove the trade deficit to record highs in March.

It could also temper any reaction to an upbeat U.S. GDP report for the first quarter due later on Thursday, where market forecasts are for annualized growth of a whopping 6.1%.