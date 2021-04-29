DNG Energy Takes Legal Action to Halt South African Power Award

Article content

(Bloomberg) — DNG Energy, a South African company that’s aiming to develop liquefied natural gas facilities, said it has taken legal action to have the government’s award of emergency power generation contracts halted.

DNG, whose bid to be involved in the contract was unsuccessful, asked for the decision to be blocked, according to a statement Thursday. News24, a South African news website, reported that DNG alleged the award was tarnished by corruption involving a businessman linked to Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, citing court documents.

DNG declined to provide the court documents to Bloomberg or to comment beyond its statement saying it’s seeking the “interdicting, review and setting aside of the decision of 18 March.”

Mantashe, in response to questions from Bloomberg about the report, said: “People who go to court are answered in court. Editors are not judges.”

Last month, the government awarded the right to develop 1,845 megawatts of generation capacity to eight bidders at a cost of 45 billion rand ($3.2 billion) by August next year to alleviate intermittent power shortages. The award attracted criticism mainly because Turkey’s Karpowership won the bulk of the contracts and the right to produce electricity from power ships moored off the South African coast for 20 years, sparking concerns about the likely impact on the country’s plans to reduce carbon emissions.

The contracts were designed as a stopgap as the country plans a number of tenders for the right to develop renewable, gas, coal and battery power projects as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state power company, can’t meet national demand.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com