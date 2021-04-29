DJ Khaled Gushes Jay-Z and Nas ‘Blessed’ His New Album With Their Collaboration

Instagram

Unveiling the star-studded tracklist of his upcoming studio album ‘Khaled Khaled’, the ‘I’m the One’ hitmaker brags about ‘making history’ by reuniting two of the biggest hip-hop stars for his record.

DJ Khaled is reuniting Jay-Z and Nas for his new album. The We the Best Music Group founder has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming twelfth studio album titled “Khaled Khaled”, which will include a collaboration between Jay-Z and Nas.

Teasing fans, the 45-year-old shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28 a preview of the song titled “Sorry Not Sorry”. He wrote in the caption, “DJ Khaled feat. Nas, JAY-Z & James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive.”

In the snippet, Fauntleroy shows his smooth vocal as he sings in the chorus, “Sorry, not sorry/ Don’t mind me, I’m livin’ a dream, livin’ a dream, yeah/ Came from nothing/ Whoever thought that we would be/ Livin’ a dream, livin’ a dream?”

It’s unclear if the clip is taken from a cut of a supposed music video for the song, but it shows Khaled, Jay-Z and Nas all suiting up while sitting in a table with the backdrop of what looks like a casino.

Khaled went on sharing in the accompanying caption, “JAY-Z said: Khaled GOD LOVE YOU. I said: I LOVE GOD! GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30 TH !” He further gushed, “WE MAKING HISTORY! THEY SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE SO GOD MADE POSSIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Jay-Z and Nas previously worked together on Nas’ track “Black Republicans” (2006), Jay-Z’s “American Gangster” song “Success” (2007) and Ludacris‘ “I Do It for Hip Hop” (2008).

Khaled’s star-studded album also features guest appearances from DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Justin Timberlake and many more. Of Bieber and Timberlake’s involvement in the album, he said, “My brothers I’m gonna call you back! @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago and @jtimberlake I just sent the record we did together of to mix.”





The Canadian pop star will appear on the track “Just Be”, while the former NSYNC member will assist Khaled on “Let It Go”.