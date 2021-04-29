Director Shuts Down Claims Bucky Comes Out as Bi on ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Marvel Studios

During an interview, Kari Skogland also addresses fans’ theory that Bucky’s aggressive banter with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) also features physical intimacy, saying, ‘It’s really love, right?’

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe may already be aware of the sentiment that Bucky is a queer icon. The character’s sexual orientation was recently brought into discussion again as some fans believed that a particular scene on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” backed the theory of him being bisexual. Catching wind of the fan theory, director Kari Skogland shut down the speculations once and for all in a new interview.

In the said scene, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) was seen talking about the “weird pictures” that he kept seeing on online dating sites. “I mean, tiger photos?” he said, adding, “Half the time, I don’t even know what I’m looking at. It’s a lot.” People assumed that the remark was a clue that Bucky is a bi since people who have been posting tigers in their dating profiles have been predominantly men.

Of the speculation, Kari told Variety, “I think we just thought of it as an oddity of the times, because he’s so confused by it. Because don’t forget, he’s 106 years old. So he’s just confused by the whole thing.”

Kari also commented on Bucky’s “tiger” moment, noting that she and Sebastian never actually discussed why Bucky would be seeing tigers on a dating site. “What we were really more trying to display was his complete lack of technical skills, as well as being part of any kind of community,” she explained. “He doesn’t fit. So that was I think more our intention there that try to point to any one particular affinity.”

During the interview, Kari also talked about how “FAWS” fans noted that Bucky’s aggressive banter with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) also featured physical intimacy. “It’s really love, right?” the director shared. “They love each other – at the end. They don’t love each other at the beginning, but they come to a friendship place where they love each other. So I’m not really sensitive to masculinity as any kind of barrier between that love, or how it should manifest.”

“I’m completely fluid when it comes to any of that. So there’s no defined sexuality to any of it. So it’s, really, I think, just affection,” Kari stressed.