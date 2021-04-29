Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank invest in new digital asset venture By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Börse and Commerzbank invest in new digital asset venture
German securities marketplace Deutsche Boerse (DE:) and major bank Commerzbank (DE:) have jointly invested in a new holding company which plans to focus on blockchain technology and digital assets.
Deutsche Boerse announced Thursday that the company and Commerzbank entered a strategic partnership with fintech firm 360X to develop new blockchain-based digital marketplaces and existing real asset classes like art and real estate.
