Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.80% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.80%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.72% or 2.0 points to trade at 118.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) added 1.34% or 13.5 points to end at 1023.5 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was up 1.01% or 8.2 points to 817.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 6.70% or 64.80 points to trade at 902.20 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 2.97% or 7.9 points to end at 258.2 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was down 2.23% or 17 points to 755.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 78 to 57 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) fell to 5-year lows; down 2.97% or 7.9 to 258.2.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.25% or 0.80 to $64.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.32% or 0.88 to hit $67.66 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.25 to trade at $1767.65 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.09% to 6.1363, while EUR/DKK rose 0.05% to 7.4357.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.648.