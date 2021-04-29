Dakota access oil pipeline to seek Supreme Court review in fight to keep line open

Article content

NEW YORK — Dakota Access oil pipeline’s operators intend to seek U.S. Supreme Court review in the ongoing legal battle to keep the 570,000 barrel-per-day line open, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia earlier this week ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide an update by May 3 on when it plans to complete an environmental review of the pipeline and whether it recommends the line should shut during the process. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)