Daimler, Volvo plan hydrogen fuel cell production in Europe in 2025

LONDON — Daimler AG’s truck unit and Volvo AB said on Thursday they would start making hydrogen fuel cells in Europe in 2025 via a joint venture, and called for EU policies to help make the zero-emission technology commercially viable.

The rival German and Swedish makers of large freight-hauling trucks formed their venture, cellcentric, in March. They said they would provide more details on large-scale fuel production in 2022, but said cellcentric was already scaling up prototype output.

“Partnerships like cellcentric are vital to our commitment to decarbonising road transport,” Volvo Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Aside from the fuel-cell joint venture, the two companies remain competitors. Both hope to test fuel-cell trucks in about three years and start mass producing trucks in the second half of this decade.

The European Union has been pushing tighter emission standards, fueling a boom in zero-emission electric cars.

But batteries in electric vehicles are very heavy and hydrogen fuel cells are seen as a potentially more viable zero-emission power systems for long-haul freight in the future. Fuel cells produce electricity from hydrogen, emitting only water.